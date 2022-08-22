Families Remember Victims of Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway That Killed 5

Family members of some of the five people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade over the weekend are speaking out as the investigation into the incident continued.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when a silver Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue when it slammed head-on into a gray Honda sedan.

"I wish I told her I loved her more often. I wish I hugged her more," said Kiara Pacalagua, whose sister, 19-year-old Briana Pacalagua, was killed in the crash. "She was a really hard worker. She was always supportive of everything I wanted to do."

Four women and one man are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports.

Briana Pacalagua, a recent graduate of Felix Varela High School, was behind the wheel of the Honda.

Four of her friends who were with her, including Daniela Marcano, Valeria Pena and Valeria Caceres, were also killed.

"Valeria was a great person, she was young, she was just doing what kids do, and somebody took her, but I think she’s in peace right now," older sister Isabella Espin said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said 30-year-old Maiky Simeon was driving the Infiniti. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

It's unknown why he was going the wrong way, but officials confirmed Sunday that he was driving with a valid driver's license.