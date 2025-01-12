Miami-Dade County

Family forced out of their home after space heater sparks fire that engulfed the house in flames

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family has been forced out of their NW Miami-Dade home after a space heater sparked a fire that engulfed the house in flames.

Relatives say a 92-year-old woman and her 70-year-old daughter were inside the home.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Just a lot of devastation and brokenness," said Tawshana Brown, great-granddaughter of homeowner. "This is the only house I know.”

According to the family, the fire broke out just after 10 a.m. Sunday after one of the women connected a space heater to a power strip.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fire started in a bedroom at the back of the home.

"A mobile space heater you can buy at your local Walmart or Family Dollar," Brown said. "I don't trust it.”

Erika Benitez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue warned residents to take the time to inspect and prepare your heating equipment before using it.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Fort Lauderdale 1 hour ago

‘Wasn't just a whack on the head': Neighbor describes violent Fort Lauderdale home invasion robbery

"Keep the portable heating units at least three feet away from anything that can possibly burn and avoid the use of extension cords with space heaters," Benitez said.

The American Red Cross is working to contact the family. They say they lost everything.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us