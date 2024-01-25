Family leans on faith after worker injured in western Broward crane collapse

The wife of one of the workers injured in a crane collapse near the Florida Everglades Tuesday says her husband is still in critical condition.

"When somebody falls from 115 feet, they shouldn't be here,” Madison Taylor said.

Madison Taylor says her husband Jacob Taylor is a living testimony.

Jacob Taylor was one of two men hurt when a crane collapsed in western Broward County off U.S. 27. His wife and aunt flew in from Tennessee as soon as they got the news.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Courtesy Jacob Taylor and his family

"I know that the Lord's got him. I've got peace in my heart right now,” Madison Taylor said.

She says leaning on her faith.

"I couldn't make it without my husband, and so the only thing I have is to lean on the faith that I do have,” she said.

Jacob Taylor is a journeyman lineman, who builds and maintains the electrical grid. He travels for work, which is why he was in South Florida this week.

She described him as spunky, someone who never met a stranger, but most importantly, a great father.

"He's country is cornbread,” Taylor’s aunt Michelle Chadwell said. “When his mouth opens, the cornbread comes out."

Madison Taylor doesn't know how long the healing journey will last, but she has faith and believes her husband will come home.

"If I could ask for anything, it's that you guys are praying and if you have never prayed before, realize that my husband is a testimony to understand that the Lord is here,” she said. "If you don't believe in the Lord, it's time for you to start believing because like I had said already, my husband, I just don't even understand how he's here with me today."

There’s still no word on the condition of the other worker injured or how the crane collapsed.

Jacob Taylor's coworkers created a GoFundMe for him and his family.