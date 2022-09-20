Family of Man Killed in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Market Seeking Answers

The family of a man who was shot and killed while shopping at a Fort Lauderdale market in March 2022 are issuing a plea Tuesday for help to find the killer.

Collette Black, the mother of 34-year-old Steven Black, will speak at a news conference to ask for the public's help to find those involved as well as ask for changes to the building where the shooting took place.

Steven Black was shot and killed on March 13 while shopping at Tony's Market, located at 800 Northwest 22nd Road. Police have not released additional details on the shooting or any leads on finding the shooter involved.

Tony's Market has ben the site of several shootings in recent years, with 13 taking place since 2018. Included in that was the April 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old male teen and six-year-old girl.

Black's family has also filed a negligent security lawsuit against the owners of the market, claiming improper security has led to the rise in shootings at the location.