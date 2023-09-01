FAU Police issue alert about possible suspicious man seen on campus

Students and faculty at Florida Atlantic University are being asked to be on the lookout for a man previously arrested for a sexual assault of a minor who was reportedly offering tutoring on the university's campus.

In a message to the campus Thursday, FAU Police said they want to talk to Carlos Alberto Montero, who they said was seen on campus distributing flyers that may contain information about tutoring services.

Montero, who's in his late 40s, is currently out on bond for charges connected to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.

That case from last October is still moving through the courts.

He’s facing multiple charges for allegedly taking the teen to his Fort Lauderdale home and having sex with him.

The teen told police Montero told him to keep it a secret in order to protect Montero’s teaching job, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Carlos Montero

Prior to the arrest, Montero had a 15-year teaching career that included teaching in Miami-Dade County Public Schools and at Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach.

FAU Police are now asking anyone who has contact with him on campus to notify campus police immediately.