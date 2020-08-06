FBI Assisting in Search of Missing Mother

The FBI is now assisting in the search for a missing mother from Georgia whose son was found alone in South Florida.

The search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett began over 10 days ago on July 26. That same day, her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex.

On Thursday her mother and brother, along with their attorney and several volunteers, were putting up flyers at the last place where she was seen before she disappeared, near a Walmart parking lot on US 441 and Hollywood Boulevard.

"This is my worst nightmare," said Tina Kirby, Cavett's mother. "My grandson needs his mom and I need my child."

“Leila, if you can hear me, I want you to know that we are never gonna stop looking for you."

"We love you, and we’re not gonna stop until you are found," said brother Curtis Cavett Jr.

Family members say Kamdyn is still in the custody of child protective services —but they have been allowed to see the toddler through Zoom.

"He misses his mom and he’s so confused, but we assured him that we’re coming to get him as soon as we can," Kirby said.

The FBI is now involved providing assistance to local law enforcement. Family members say they are working with investigators to get access to Cavett's social media to see if there are any leads to figure out where she is.

They are also begging for the community’s help to be on the lookout.

“If you know anything about the whereabouts of my child, please contact your local authorities. We just want my daughter back safely," Kirby said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.