FBI in Miami warns of Iranian spy accused of plotting assassinations of US officials

The FBI in Miami is seeking an Iranian intelligence officer wanted in connection with the targeting of U.S. government officials for assassination.

Majid Dastjani Farahani is wanted for questioning in connection with the recruitment of individuals for various operations in the United States, the FBI in Miami said in a wanted poster issued Friday.

Farahani is believed to be connected with the targeting of current and former U.S. officials as revenge for the killing of Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020 that was approved by then-President Donald Trump.

Iraq later issued an arrest warrant for Trump over the killing.

Farahani, believed to be 41, speaks Farsi, English, Spanish, and French, and has ties to Iran and Venezuela, the FBI said.

Farahani also reportedly recruited individuals for surveillance activities focused on religious sites, businesses, and other facilities in the United States, the FBI said.

The FBI included a photo of Farahani, who they said has brown eyes and brown and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Farahani is asked to contact their local FBI officer or nearest American Embassy or Consulate.