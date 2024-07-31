Fort Lauderdale

FBI offers $10K reward in Fort Lauderdale shooting that killed 3-year-old

FBI officials on Tuesday announced the new reward in the July 21 shooting that claimed the life of Rylo Yancy

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward in the Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting that left a 3-year-old dead earlier this month, matching a previous Crime Stoppers reward.

FBI officials on Tuesday announced the new reward in the July 21 shooting that claimed the life of Rylo Yancy.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Yancy had been attending another child's birthday party at Riverland Park when the drive-by shooting unfolded. He was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

FBI officials said more than 20 shots were fired at people attending the party.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
The heartbroken family members of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting during a child's birthday party at a Fort Lauderdale park over the weekend is speaking out as the search for whoever is responsible intensifies.

Fort Lauderdale Police later located and recovered both vehicles involved in the shooting, including a 2024 red Mercedes-Benz C 300 and a 2017 black Mercedes-Benz C 300.

But no arrests have been made.

Local

Hurricane season 1 hour ago

Signs of life in the tropics as depression could form near Florida

Miami Police Department 2 hours ago

Wanted shooter out of Palm Beach County in custody after crash with Miami Police officers

Yancy is the second toddler in as many weeks to have been shot during a gang-related shooting in Fort Lauderdale, FBI officials said.

On July 8, a drive-by shooting left a man and woman dead and a 2-year-old and two other people injured. The shocking crime was caught on surveillance video.

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale that was caught on camera is seeking justice as police continue their search for the suspects responsible.

Police said they are working around the clock to find whoever is responsible for the shootings.

The FBI's reward is separate fromthe $10,000 reward being offered by Broward Crime Stoppers in the shooting of Yancy.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 954-828-6673 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us