Fire investigation underway after furniture is set ablaze in hall of Lauderhill apartment building

Several residents were evacuated from a Lauderhill apartment building after a fire reportedly broke out early Friday morning.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, around 3:30 a.m. Friday crews arrived to the Cypress Grove Apartment Homes located at NW 19th Street and found flames coming from a fourth floor window.

According to Lauderhill Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Levy, crews made quick entry into the building and saw that the fire was in the hallway of the fourth floor and it appeared to have been an abundance of furniture that had been set ablaze.

"There was extensive smoke and flame damage to that fourth floor corridor," Levy said. "And we were receiving additional 911 calls for people trapped in their apartments. Our direction to them was to have them shelter in place on their balconies and that we were containing the fire."

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire to prevent it from extending into the adjacent apartments.

"It's definitely a scary situation," Levy said. "If at 3:30, 4:00 a.m. when the fire alarm goes off, you try to get out of your apartment and identify that the fire is actually in the hallway where you need to escape to."

Officials said the fire marshal had been requested for possible arson.

Lauderhill Police said fire crews made all the necessary evacuations and would be letting residents back into the building as they continue their investigation.

Although there were no reported injuries, Levy said some residents were exposed to smoke as they evacuated their apartments and have since been evaluated by fire rescue.