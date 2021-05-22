Florida Adds 3,406 New Covid Cases, Reports 22 More Resident Deaths Saturday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,400 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 20.

The 3,406 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,308,266 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Another 22 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 36,463. An additional 731 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.55% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest reported rate in at least two weeks, a full one percentage point drop from Friday's rate of 4.55%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 498,094 cases on Saturday, an increase of 823 since Friday, along with a total of 6,369 COVID-related deaths, 6 more than the total reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 243,396 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 351, along with 3,050 virus-related deaths, five more than the total reported on Friday.

Palm Beach County had 147,609 total cases and 2,845 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 7,067 cases and 50 deaths.