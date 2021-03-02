Florida Adds 7,179 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, as State Reports 136 More Resident Deaths

A day after Florida's daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped to just 1,700, the state reported more than 7,100 new infections Tuesday.

The 7,179 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,918,100 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. Only 1,700 cases were reported statewide on Monday.

Another 136 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 31,135. An additional 561 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.69% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, following two straight days above 6%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.60%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 412,908 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,956 since Monday, along with 5,481 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 32.

In Broward County, there were 196,114 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 897, along with 2,408 virus-related deaths, nine more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 121,226 cases and 2,486 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 5,892 cases and 46 deaths.