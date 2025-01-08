Florida City

‘Something needs to happen': Florida City community fed up over recent gun violence

The most recent shooting happened Saturday, claiming the life of a 13-year-old. In November, a 9-year-old was shot to death.

Florida City residents went door to door Tuesday in the hopes of raising awareness and finding those responsible for the deadly gun violence that's shaken the community recently.

The community is fed up with the violence, but investigators say they need the public to step up to help solve these crimes.

"Something needs to happen," a resident said.

During Tuesday's canvassing, every home was handed a bag with phone numbers and information to report crimes anonymously.

It’s been three days since 13-year-old Johvan Taylor was shot and killed near Northwest 6th Avenue and 13th Street.

In November, 9-year-old Antavious Scott also died after he was hit by a bullet at South Point Apartments on West Lucy Street.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with information who could help should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Florida City
