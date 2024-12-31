Florida City Police say man suffered severe injury while selling illegal fireworks

Police believe a man was selling illegal fireworks when he was severely injured by them in Florida City Monday.

The man was airlifted to the hospital after the fireworks accident happened near the 900 block of W. Lucy Street at the M7M Meat Market.

Police said he suffered a severe injury to his hand, and he reportedly lost two fingers.

In a statement Tuesday, Florida City Police said after the accident the man drove a U-Haul van to a friend's house in Homestead. From there, paramedics airlifted him to Jackson South Trauma in stable condition.

Police said they found a mixture of illegal fireworks inside the U-Haul that included some commercial grade fireworks.

The U-Haul could be seen with blood covering its side outside the home Monday afternoon.

NBC6 Blood is seen on the side of a U-Haul van after a fireworks incident in Florida City on Dec. 30, 2024.

The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad had to respond to dispose of the fireworks.

Officials said they believe the man was selling the fireworks from the van when the accident happened.