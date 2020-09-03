Florida Congressman Pushing for Ban on Childlike Sex Dolls After NBC 6 Report

After NBC 6 reported on a Boca Raton woman whose daughter's likeness had been used to make a sex doll, a Florida congressman says he is introducing legislation to enact a national ban on childlike sex dolls.

"This is sickening and cannot be allowed to continue," Congressman Vern Buchanan, who represents Florida's 16th district, wrote on Twitter in response to NBC 6's story.

The Boca Raton mom, who spoke exclusively about the incident to NBC 6 and asked to be identified only as Terri, said that a photo of her 8-year-old child had been stolen and used to create a sex doll that was legally for sale on Amazon and other websites.

Terri said she was horrified after recognizing her daughter's face on the doll, which was being advertised by an Amazon as a "high quality sexy dolly live dolls for men" for $559.

The same doll appears without clothing on another website, which NBC 6 has verified. A quick search shows similar child sex dolls on other popular sites. The dolls are illegal in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky, but activist groups like the Child Rescue Coalition have urged for a national ban.

Now, Congressman Buchanan has called for legislation that would enact exactly that. "We need to put in place a national ban on these obscene products that are known to encourage pedophilia and the exploitation of children," Buchanan wrote in a press release.

As co-chairman of the Florida congressional delegation, Buchanan says he will re-introduce the "CREEPER Act," which would ban the importation and transportation of child sex dolls. The act passed in the U.S. House in 2018, but died in the Senate.

According to the press release, "Buchanan said if the bill did not pass this year, he would re-introduce it in the 2021 session of Congress as well."