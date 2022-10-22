2 Cases of Dengue Fever Confirmed in Broward, DOH Issues Alert

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County Friday after two local cases of Dengue fever were confirmed.

Dengue fever is a virus that spreads through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus.

Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms, but anyone who does develop symptoms should typically recover after about one week.

The common symptoms of dengue are fever include headache, eye pain, muscle, joint, or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting, or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising).

Severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death.

If you or a family member develop the mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.

DOH-Broward continues to advise the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying, and cover your skin with clothing or repellent.

