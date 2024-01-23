Florida Gov. DeSantis believes marijuana measure will be on 2024 ballot

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis believes voters could soon be able to decide whether recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state.

Before suspending his presidential campaign, DeSantis was quoted as saying he expects the State Supreme Court to approve putting the issue on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, the initiative would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older and allow individuals to possess up to three ounces of marijuana.

In Florida, constitutional amendments require a 60% supermajority vote of approval to pass.

The proposed amendment has become the subject of a court battle by some who don't want it to be on the Nov. 5ballot.

Lawyers for Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and the Florida Chamber of Commerce argue that the amendment is misleading to voters and fails to address a single subject as required under state law.

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments over it in November. Justices have until April 1st to decide whether the proposal should go before voters next year.

According to the Florida Division of Elections website, the initiative has surpassed 1 million verified signatures.