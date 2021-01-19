Florida Gov. DeSantis Holding News Conference in Jupiter Tuesday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a Tuesday morning news conference at a Palm Beach County supermarket, perhaps signaling a move toward vaccines being available at more locations in South Florida.

DeSantis will speak at a Publix located in Jupiter, his latest event after speaking at Publix locations in other parts of the state before opening vaccines to residents ages 65 and older at locations along Florida’s Panhandle and the northern part of the state.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Florida expanded its COVID-19 vaccination partnership with Publix into more pharmacies in the Panhandle and other counties last week when DeSantis said that 18 more Publix pharmacies in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties will begin taking vaccination reservations.

DeSantis previously announced 56 more stories in five counties - Duval, Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia in Northeast Florida along with Collier County in Southwest Florida - would begin taking appointments in the coming days with vaccinations beginning earlier in January in Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties.