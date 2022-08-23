Florida primary

Florida Primary Election Results 2022: Track The Latest Returns

U.S. House District races, state senate seats and school board races are also among the most-watched political contests in the state

NBC Universal, Inc.

Election Day in Florida will soon come to a close as voters across the state await results after casting their ballots in Tuesday's primary.

Residents flocked to polling sites to vote in a handful of key local and statewide races, including the Democratic gubernatorial primary race to see who will face Gov. Ron DeSantis at the polls in November.

U.S. Representative Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are expected to lead the polls in the governor’s race, which was also includes two other candidates, Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis.

Democratic congresswoman Val Demings, who is vacating her Orlando-based seat, will likely be victorious in the primary to faceoff with incumbent Republican Marco Rubio in the state’s Senate race in November.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Decision 2022

decision 2022 4 hours ago

Live Updates: Florida's Primary Election Day

decision 2022 16 hours ago

Key Races to Watch as Polls Open in Florida for Primary Election

U.S. House District races, state senate seats and school board races are also among the most watched in Tuesday’s election.

Below is a live feed of election results, including winners and losers, as reported by NBC News, the Associated Press, and Supervisor of Election websites for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. Click here for a complete list of live Florida primary election results.

  • Governor (Dem)

    56% reporting

    • Winner

      Charlie Crist

      60%

      763,678

    • Nikki Fried

      35%

      444,791

  • U.S. Senate (Dem)

    56% reporting

    • Winner

      Val Demings

      85%

      1,073,996

    • Brian Rush

      6%

      73,658

    • William Sánchez

      5%

      66,039

    • Ricardo De La Fuente

      4%

      45,515

  • Attorney General (Dem)

    46% reporting

    • Aramis Ayala

      43%

      451,729

    • Daniel Uhlfelder

      29%

      306,146

    • Jim Lewis

      27%

      283,513

  • Agriculture Commissioner (Dem)

    45% reporting

    • Naomi Blemur

      51%

      516,621

    • Ryan Morales

      30%

      303,406

    • J.R. Gaillot

      19%

      192,468

  • Agriculture Commissioner (GOP)

    45% reporting

    • Wilton Simpson

      65%

      716,575

    • James Shaw

      35%

      383,598

Click here for a complete list of Florida primary election results.

This is story will continue to be updated as races are called. Check back for the latest.

Get updates on what's happening in South Florida in your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Florida primarydecision 20222022 Florida Primary
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us