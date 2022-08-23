Florida Primary Election Results 2022: Track The Latest Returns

Election Day in Florida will soon come to a close as voters across the state await results after casting their ballots in Tuesday's primary.

Residents flocked to polling sites to vote in a handful of key local and statewide races, including the Democratic gubernatorial primary race to see who will face Gov. Ron DeSantis at the polls in November.

U.S. Representative Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are expected to lead the polls in the governor’s race, which was also includes two other candidates, Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis.

Democratic congresswoman Val Demings, who is vacating her Orlando-based seat, will likely be victorious in the primary to faceoff with incumbent Republican Marco Rubio in the state’s Senate race in November.

U.S. House District races, state senate seats and school board races are also among the most watched in Tuesday’s election.

Below is a live feed of election results, including winners and losers, as reported by NBC News, the Associated Press, and Supervisor of Election websites for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. Click here for a complete list of live Florida primary election results.

This is story will continue to be updated as races are called. Check back for the latest.