Florida Rapper Gunplay arrested after pointing gun at wife and baby during argument over Xbox

A Florida rapper is facing charges after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Richard Morales Junior -- better known by his stage name Gunplay -- reportedly got into an argument with his wife over his Xbox.

The victim claims that she told her husband -- who was highly intoxicated -- to keep the noise down while playing his Xbox game, when he became violent.

The arrest report states that Morales started throwing glass cups and liquor bottles -- prompting the victim to cover the couple's six-month-old baby with a blanket to shield her from the flying glass.

He then picked up a rifle and pointed it at his wife's chest and threatened to shoot her, the report continued. The victim claims she was carrying the baby at the time.

The victim then reportedly tried to leave, but says her husband would not allow her to and attempted to take the baby away -- grabbing the infant by her neck and head.

The victim was eventually able to leave the apartment with the baby, before police arrived and took Morales into custody.

Gunplay embarked on his career in hip hop as a member of fellow Florida-based rapper Rick Ross' Southern hip hop group Triple C's.

He was also featured on the MTV reality show Love & Hip Hop Miami.

Morales is now facing several charges including aggravated battery and child abuse.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.