Florida Vaccine Updates: Gov. Forbids ‘Vaccine Passports', State's Variant Cases Rising

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state of Florida added another group of residents to the list of those eligible for the vaccine - while the state's Governor says he wants 'vaccine passports' forbid with new order.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida Begins Vaccine Eligibility Rollout for Ages 40 and Older Monday

Adult residents across the state of Florida are one step closer to being fully eligible to get the sought after COVID-19 vaccine after Monday.

Residents ages 40 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine at all locations in the Sunshine State before all residents 18 and older will be eligible starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last Thursday.

Floridians ages 16 and older will be eligible starting April 5th as well, but anyone ages 16 and 17 will need signed permission from their parents or guardians.

Miami-Dade College Site Now Staying Open Through May

The site, located at the school's North Campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue, will now be staying open until May 26th after originally being scheduled to close on April 28th.

The site is also expected to administer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day along with the other federally supported sites in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Florida Governor to Forbid ‘Vaccine Passports' With Executive Order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he would issue an executive order forbidding local governments and businesses from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” to show proof that customers have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

He made the announcement on a day when more Floridians would become eligible for vaccination and during a ceremony he convened at the state Capitol to sign into law a bill approved by the Legislature on Friday that would bar COVID-related lawsuits against businesses that have made good-faith efforts to comply with guidelines meant to stop the spread of the virus.

Florida's COVID-19 Variant Cases Continue to Rise as State Has Most in US: CDC

Florida's COVID-19 variant cases continue to rise as the state leads the nation in the number of cases caused by variants, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control.

CDC figures released Sunday showed 2,274 cases of the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 in Florida, along with 42 cases of the Brazil variant P.1 and 14 cases of the South Africa variant B.1.351.

The next closest state to Florida, Michigan, has 1,242 variant cases reported, according to the CDC.