Florida Vaccine Updates: Hard Rock Stadium Becomes Appointment Only, Miami-Dade Spots Fill Up Quickly

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the largest sites in Miami-Dade County will be changing how they will be accepting patients for the vaccine starting Monday while the state's number of reported cases continues to raise concerns.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Hard Rock Test Site Will Offer Vaccinations by Appointment Only

The Hard Rock Testing Site is now offering vaccinations by appointment only. People with appointments are advised not to arrive more than 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled time.

The site will be open during normal hours on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments are needed for coronavirus testing. Cars must have working windows that fully open and close.

Florida Adds 11,093 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 135 More Virus-Related Deaths Sunday

Florida added more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 130.

The 11,093 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,571,279 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

After dropping below 9% Saturday, the positivity rate for new cases was up to 9.1% Sunday.

Jackson Health, Miami-Dade County Offer Window for Appointment Sign-Ups, Slots Fill Quickly

Jackson Health System sent a press release this weekend announcing they would be opening an "extremely limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments" on its website JacksonHealth.org. A little after 7 p.m. Saturday, officials notified that all slots had filled up.

All available appointments to get vaccinated in Miami-Dade County have filled up, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed on Twitter Saturday.

Sign-ups for the additional doses had begun at 5 p.m. The slots appeared to have been filled in a little more than thirty minutes.

