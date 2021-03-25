Florida Vaccine Updates: South Florida Cities Announce New Site Locations

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Several cities across South Florida will be opening new locations in the coming days for residents to get their doses - including some where an appointment is not needed.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami Gardens Announces Site for First, Second Dose Distribution

State Rep. James Bush announced the vaccine would be distributed at the Norland United Methodist Church (885 Northwest 195th Street) with the first dose on Sunday, March 28th and the second dose on Sunday, April 18th.

Eligible individuals includes those ages 50 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, health care staff, K-12 school employees and law enforcement personnel and first responders ages 50 and older.

The shots will be avalible from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 305-652-5172.

Permanent COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Open at Vizcaya Park in Miramar

A permanent coronavirus vaccination site will open in Miramar, officials announced Wednesday.

Appointments will not be needed to receive a dose. The park is located at 14200 Southwest 55th Street, and vaccinations will start Friday.

More details about logistics and eligibility were going to be announced Thursday at the site during a press conference.

Opa-locka Providing Free COVID-19 Vaccines to Residents

The vaccinations will be administered at a federally supported COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site is located at the Helen Miller Center, 2331 Northwest 143rd Street and will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ups are accepted. Pre-registration is suggested by clicking on this link.

FEMA Sites in Florida to Continue Administering First Dose Vaccinations

The four federally supported sites across Florida - including one in Miami - will be able to administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day from March 24th to April 7th.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement saying, "After evaluating current vaccine supply, the state determined that previously unused first doses from federal sites could be redistributed." These sites will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 7th to the 14th.

People coming for second dose vaccines at the FEMA-supported vaccine sites MUST bring their CDC shot card and government ID. The additional first-dose Pfizer vaccines are only available at the four state Hub Sites, not the satellite sites.