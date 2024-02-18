Florida's Department of Health issues a measles health advisory in Broward County

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County launched an investigation after multiple cases of measles were confirmed in an elementary school in Weston in February.

According to a press release, the DOH-Broward is working with multiple partners, which include Broward County Public Schools and local hospitals, to identify contacts who are of risk of transmission.

Measles is highly contagious and can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours, with over 90% contraction rate, the DOH said.

The DOH also says that those who have received the series of Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) immunizations are 98% protected and are highly unlikely to contract measles.

“The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) is carrying out an epidemiological investigation surrounding multiple cases of measles that have occurred at an elementary school in Weston, Fl,” a statement said. “Please note all details regarding the investigation are confidential. DOH-Broward is continuously working with all partners including Broward County Public Schools and local hospitals to identify close contacts that are at highest risk of transmission and severe illness.”

According to the DOH, the most prominent symptom of measles is a rash that often develops on the face and neck and can spread to the rest of the body.

However, prior to this rash, symptoms of measles can include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

The DOH asks residents who suspect or notice any of the listed symptoms to contact their health care provider to seek medical attention without exposing others.

They recommend for patients to contact their health care provider before visiting in person.