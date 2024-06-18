Floridians well represented at U.S. Olympic Trials ahead of Paris

Floridians are well represented at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis this week.

Each competitor is hyper-focused to land a top spot and be crowned an Olympian, or repeat Olympian, bound for Paris in a matter of weeks.

Many familiar faces have already punched their ticket to Paris.

Superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky, who trains at the University of Florida, qualified for her fourth straight Olympics on Saturday. She dominated in the Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final.

Four-time gold-medalist Ryan Murphy won his chance to go to his third Olympic Games with a win in the 100 Meter Backstroke. He attributes his success to his training in and out of the pool.

“In the pool you can focus on your technique, you can focus on your fitness but that’s just really one step toward improvement. I’ve really leaned in, learning about the nutrition, sleep, the recovery, the mental health, all of these things that contribute to success,” said Murphy, who is from Jacksonville.

Hoping to join Murphy is Bobby Finke from Clearwater. Finke won two gold medals in Tokyo and now the pressure is on for him to repeat.

“The best thing you can do is sit back and relax, I try to do my best to do that. I like watching TV, build Legos, all that stuff and hang out with family, friends anything to keep me grounded," said Finke.

Plantation native Kassidy Cook and her partner just snagged their place on Team USA with a great dive Monday.

Within days we will know if Kaylee Bishop, who trains in Coral Springs, will qualify in the Women’s 10 Meter Synchronized dive.

Hailing from Wilton Manors, Dylan Felt is taking his first try at qualifying for the Olympics in four different events. Just two years ago he competed at the Fort Lauderdale High School Aquatic Center. Now he’s a student at Davidson College in North Carolina.