‘I'm sorry': Frantic 911 call released in hit-and-run that left Miramar jogger fighting for her life

Frantic 911 calls detail the moments after a Miramar jogger was found by her friends on the side of the road bleeding form her head after being hit by a vehicle.

"We’re on Miramar Pkwy on the side of the road," a caller tells a dispatcher in the recording. "We’re a group of runners and one of our friends is in the side of the road we think she might have gotten hit."

According to authorities, Delinois, was hit by a car sometime between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m. Saturday as she was jogging eastbound in the 18300 block of Miramar Parkway.

In the recording, the dispatcher can be heard asking if she was hit by a vehicle to what the caller asks Delinois if she was hit by a car.

"No, I just fell," can be heard Delinois saying in the back, while crying and screaming in pain.

"She says she just fell but her injures reflect a little bit more... She is bleeding from her head and has a lot of bruises," said the caller.

In the recording, Delinois can be heard complaining of the pain as she was attempting to lay down.

"I'm so sad," said Delinois. "I want to lay down."

"You can't move, okay?" the caller can be heard saying, "We want to keep you safe, okay? We got you."

The dispatcher stayed on the line until the caller confirmed the first responder had arrived at the scene.

"I'm sorry guys," Delinois says as the recording comes to an end.

"There's nothing to be sorry about," the caller says right before the call is disconnected.

Onyxia Delinois

Delinois' husband, Roosevelt Delinois, made an emotional plea Wednesday at Memorial Regional Hospital where his wife is still fighting for her life.

"My wife is amazing, she does so much for me and my family, she is selfless, she tries to help everyone else. I just want someone to say something, someone to come forward and say who did this to her," said Roosevelt Delinois, before breaking down in tears.

"I’m devastated... How would you feel if this was your family member, if this was your mom or your wife, or your daughter... this is not her fault; she did not do this someone else did this to her and just left her there," said Roosevelt Delinois.

Miramar police are still searching for the driver behind the hit-and-run.

"This is an ongoing investigation, we don’t have a vehicle right now," said the traffic homicide investigator.

Police said the car fled the scene after the crash.

The doctor treating Onyxia explained she is in critical condition and in a comatose state.

"We are extremely concerned about her neurological process... it's to early to tell what her neurological recovery and functions will look like," said doctor Rosenthal.

Anyone with information as to the crash or with more information about a potential suspect is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.