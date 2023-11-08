Freddy Ramirez to return to Miami-Dade Police as senior advisor after suicide attempt

Former Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez will be returning to the department as a senior advisor, months after a suicide attempt that nearly took his life.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday that Ramirez will return to the department as Senior Advisor for Policing and Transition on Jan. 23, 2024, following his medical clearance.

Ramirez will be focused on preparing MDPD for the transition to an elected sheriff, Levine Cava said.

Stephanie Daniels, who led the department over the last several months as Interim Director, will become the new permanent director, Levine Cava said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

James Reyes, Director of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, will take on an expanded role as Chief of Public Safety overseeing the Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and the Corrections Department.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our residents and visitors, and I’m grateful to be surrounded by an extraordinary team of public safety professionals dedicated to protecting and serving Miami-Dade," Levine Cava said in a statement. "This new public safety leadership team will ensure we are leaning on long-time expertise in our departments while also elevating proven leaders."

A new report from law enforcement illustrated the scene the moments after Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez attempted suicide in his car on the side of the highway near Tampa. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

Ramirez had announced in September that he was dropping out of the 2024 Miami-Dade sheriff's race. He was one of 10 candidates but had been considered by many to be the front-runner, and enjoyed support from the law-enforcement community as well as top administration at county hall.

The election will establish the first Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office since the 1960s.

Ramirez has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department for nearly 30 years. It's the largest department in the southeastern U.S. and 8th largest in the country.

The suicide attempt happened back on July 23. Ramirez had been attending the Florida Sheriff's Association's annual summer conference at a Marriott hotel in Tampa when he'd been involved in an incident with his wife.

Ramirez left the hotel and was driving south on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough when he pulled over and shot himself, authorities said.

The 52-year-old was rushed to a Tampa-area hospital and underwent surgery. Authorities previously said Ramirez didn’t suffer brain damage but will likely lose his right eye.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.