Ft. Lauderdale crane collapse marks 4th crane-related death in South Florida since 2018. Here are the others

A construction worker died after a portion of a crane fell onto the Southeast 3rd Avenue bridge Thursday in downtown Fort Lauderdale, crushing a car and injuring three more people.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the bridge over the New River, near Southeast 4th Street.

But this isn't the first time an incident like this has happened.

In fact, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's database, Thursday's crane collapse is the fourth death associated with work involving a crane in South Florida in the last five years.

Most recently, in August 2023, one person died and four others were injured after a crane collapsed at the Mercy Hospital campus in Coconut Grove.

The collapse happened in the 3600 block of South Miami Avenue.

A 200-foot crane was carrying heavy renovation equipment when it fell, according to the City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Officials said the load that the crane was carrying fell upon people underneath, which ended up hurting the four victims. Police confirmed the person who died was a construction worker.

In December 2022, the De Moya Group was cited in connection with after a crane collapsed on Interstate 95 in Broward leaving one worker dead an another hospitalized.

In a statement, OSHA said they issued citations for four serious violations in the Dec. 5, 2022 incident.

According to OSHA, a 90-foot long concrete pile weighing 35,000 pounds broke free of its restraints when the supporting crane shifted in unstable soil. The concrete then struck the lift's boom, causing the two carpenters to fall onto the highway below.

One of the workers, 46-year-old Joseph Jorel Bien Aime, was killed while a 52-year-old worker suffered serious leg injuries. Family members said Aime was a husband and father of two.

And in December of 2018 in Miami Beach a construction worker died after he fell onto rebar, authorities said.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials, the man fell one story and was impaled by rebar.