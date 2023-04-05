‘Good to Know What it Means': Orange Blossom Classic Executive Director Leads the Way in Reviving Game

She is one of the few women to own the exclusive rights to a major sports property.

Kendra Bulluck obtained the rights to the Orange Blossom Classic, which is played right here in South Florida. It's a football game match up which dates back nearly a century.

Bulluck is now the Executive Director. She told NBC6 she was inspired to purchase and breathe new life into this classic game, partial due to the influence of her father.

“My dad at the time was a big Marching 100 Fan. He often talked about the Orange Blossom Classic and what it meant in the early 1970s," she said.

The historical game actually dates back to the 1930’s. The teams who played represented Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but the game itself had gone into hiatus for 40 years.

“I started doing some research and I was like wow this would be a good idea to bring this back so that this current generation," Bulluck said. "It would be good to know what it means to have HBCU football in your own backyard.”

As a mother and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in business development, she was ready for the challenge. She said it took ten years to get everything lined up for the acquisition.

The goal of the Classic is to raise awareness of HBCUs in Florida and to provide scholarship funds for school students who are interested in attending these institutions.

For Bulluck, the game is just part of the action. Months before the big weekend, she offers a free event connected to the game- called the “The Elevation Experience.” The women’s empowerment event is for those who want to elevate their professional careers and build generational wealth.

The event is free and open to the public. For Bulluck, her goal remains on giving back. She offers this key piece of advice for anyone looking to succeed: if this is something that you are passionate then you just keep pushing. For more information about The Elevation Experience and the Orange Blossom Classic, click on this link.