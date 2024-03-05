Gov. DeSantis set to hold news conference in Miami Beach

Governor DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Miami Beach Tuesday.

Officials in Miami Beach are detailing the strict measures they're implementing in the hopes of "putting an end to spring break" in the city.

The tough new measures are being put in place this year after recent spring break seasons have seen unruly crowds, lawless behavior and a string of violent acts.

A chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach saw two deadly shootings and 488 arrests — more than 230 of which were felony offenses, according to Miami Beach Police. More than 100 firearms were seized. Scenes of the chaos along Ocean Drive appeared in national news shows.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The different new measures include a $100 parking rate for March 7–10 and March 14–17 for city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District.

Entry to the city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District will also be restricted from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The parking garage closures will not apply to residents, access cardholders and authorized employees.

The non-resident towing rate will be double the normal rate of $516.

Sidewalk cafés on Ocean Drive will be closed on March 8–10 and March 15–17.

A DUI sobriety checkpoint will be in place along the 400 block of 5 Street starting at 5 p.m. over March 8-9 and March 15-16. Packaged liquor stores in the Entertainment District will strictly adhere to the 8 p.m. regular closing time.