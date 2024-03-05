spring break

Gov. DeSantis set to hold news conference in Miami Beach

Governor DeSantis will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Miami Beach Tuesday.

Officials in Miami Beach are detailing the strict measures they're implementing in the hopes of "putting an end to spring break" in the city.

The tough new measures are being put in place this year after recent spring break seasons have seen unruly crowds, lawless behavior and a string of violent acts.

A chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach saw two deadly shootings and 488 arrests — more than 230 of which were felony offenses, according to Miami Beach Police. More than 100 firearms were seized. Scenes of the chaos along Ocean Drive appeared in national news shows.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami Beach spring break

Miami Beach Feb 22

Spring Break 2024: When it’s happening and the restrictions you need to know

spring break 13 hours ago

Miami Beach business owners share mixed feelings over spring break restrictions

spring break Mar 1

Watch: Spring break crowds start gathering on Miami Beach

The different new measures include a $100 parking rate for March 7–10 and March 14–17 for city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District.

Entry to the city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District will also be restricted from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The parking garage closures will not apply to residents, access cardholders and authorized employees. 

The non-resident towing rate will be double the normal rate of $516.

Sidewalk cafés on Ocean Drive will be closed on March 8–10 and March 15–17. 

A DUI sobriety checkpoint will be in place along the 400 block of 5 Street starting at 5 p.m. over March 8-9 and March 15-16. Packaged liquor stores in the Entertainment District will strictly adhere to the 8 p.m. regular closing time.

This article tagged under:

spring breakMiami BeachRon DeSantis
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us