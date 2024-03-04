Miami Beach business owners share mixed feelings over spring break restrictions

Miami Beach officials want to curb spring break chaos this year, with a campaign featuring a breakup video and a laundry list of rules and regulations.

The most notable change from years past is parking. From March 7-10 and March 14-17, public parking garages and surface lots in South Beach will be closed. The non-resident towing rate will be double the normal rate — $516.

The owner of Barry’s in Sunset Harbour says about 70% of his customers drive to his fitness studio from the greater Miami area. He’s anticipating a big hit to his bottom line since the parking garage won’t be an option for the next two weekends.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I think the idea to limit the amount of people that are coming in and kind of creating this access that is a little bit more limited for people might help to curb some of the crime, but I think they are not taking into account Lyft, Bber, anyone can park at Brickell City Centre or anywhere downtown and people can walk over on the causeways," said James Provencher, the owner of Barry's. "There are so many other ways that people get here."

A Miami Beach spokesperson said in a statement, "We understand that these restrictions will affect businesses in the short term, but we need to act in the long-term interest of our businesses, residents and visitors.”

The owner of Barry’s also thinks there is a lot of confusion surrounding parking for those who frequent the area, but may not be residents.

“I don’t think anyone is fully aware," he said. "The first day, Friday, when I saw it took place, I went and stood there to direct people because there was no signage, no one knew what was going on, so it was kind of an archaic process that was not fully executed.”

NBC6 spoke to several people from the greater Miami area, and most did not know about these new rules.

Some business owners on Ocean Drive do agree with the changes and say it is worth it from a safety standpoint.