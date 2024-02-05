Gov. DeSantis seeks ban on camping in public throughout Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's working with the Florida legislature on an initiative that would ban public camping throughout the state in what he says is an effort to maintain law and order.

DeSantis held a news conference in Miami Beach Monday morning to discuss the initiative with Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

Speaking at a podium with a sign reading "Don't allow Florida to become San Francisco," DeSantis said he wants to prevent homeless encampments like the ones seen in the California city, as well as in Seattle and New York.

"You can look around there, know what has failed and know where we have to go as a state," DeSantis said.

The Republican governor said the initiative would prohibit camping on all city streets and sidewalks, and in parks in an effort to ensure public order and quality of life.

A measure, House Bill 1365, was filed last month that prohibits pulic sleeping or camping on public property without a permit.

DeSantis said he's open to providing funding for sheltering and to address mental illness as a component of the initiative.