Ron DeSantis

Governor DeSantis to hold news conference in Miami Beach Wednesday

DeSantis will be in Miami Beach this Wednesday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Miami Beach Wednesday for a news conference alongside City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner at 10 a.m. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner is also expected to join.

There is no further information regarding what topic will be discussed at the conference.

NBC6 will be broadcasting the conference live on our website, streaming platforms and the app.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantisMiami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us