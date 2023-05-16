Gratitude and Emotion on Display at Trauma Center Survivor Day

It’s an annual event, and it’s remarkable every time.

On Trauma Survivor Day at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, patients who survived horrific injuries reunite with the team that saved them, giving them a chance to express their gratitude. For first responders, doctors, and nurses, it’s a time to reflect on the profound impact they have, just by doing their jobs.

“Today is about recognizing that through the efforts of community and the hospital, we can help people survive incredible bouts of devastating injuries,” said Dr. Andrew Rosenthal, medical director of the hospital’s trauma center.

Anthony Estrada is not a trauma center survivor, but he is certainly a survivor of emotional trauma. His 7-year-old son, Jacob, is back to normal now. He survived life-threatening injuries from a horrible car crash that killed his mother. So for a dad and a husband, attending the ceremony Tuesday was a reminder of the worst moments of Anthony Estrada’s life.

“It’s bittersweet, I guess, it’s a tough day because it reminds us of a very horrible accident we had in our family," Estrada said. "We lost my wife, I lost his mom, but we’re also here to celebrate the fact that he was able to overcome everything."

Sergeant Joseph Bautista came to the event to express his gratitude. The Golden Beach Police officer was shot in the arm a couple of weeks ago on duty. The bullet shattered the bone. I asked him what it was like to be surrounded by the team which saved his life and put his arm back together.

“Super grateful, super grateful on all of them, the staffing was great, they really took care of me,” Bautista said.

The ceremony showcased one story of resilience and gratitude after another.

“It’s a reminder that I can overcome huge things that were capable of breaking me,” said Megan Bishop.

South Florida wept for Bishop two years ago when an airplane fell out of the sky and crashed into her car. Video of the incident went viral. Her 4-year-old son, Taylor, died.

Taylor Bishop was killed after the SUV he was in was struck by a plane that crashed in Pembroke Pines.

“I broke my ribs, I cracked my spine, I needed stitches in my face and I had hematomas on my arms, but I tell everyone the biggest injury is a broken heart,” Bishop said. “I just want everyone to be more like Taylor, he was compassionate, he was funny, and he’s changing the world with his non-profit that we created in his legacy.”

That non-profit agency is called Taylor’s Teddy Bears. Bishop gives first responders stuffed animals so they can give them to children, comforting them in their time of distress.