Gunshots ring out in video of chaotic street takeover in Miami-Dade

Cellphone video shows the chaotic moments of a street racing takeover that led up to three people getting shot over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade.

It all happened Sunday morning at the intersection of NW 146th Street and NW 7th Avenue, where a group of people had gathered for a street takeover.

In newly obtained video from Only in Dade, one car slides into another — and the driver of that car is seen getting out with what appears to be a gun in his hand. Seconds later, gunshots are fired.

Surveillance footage shows the chaos from another perspective — people are seen running away and into their cars, while gunshots are heard in the distance.

Three people between the ages of 19 and 20 were shot, officials said. A source told NBC6 two of the victims were inside the car and were targeted. The third victim was a spectator.

Investigators were trying to figure out if the shooting continued onto Interstate 95, which was shut down while police looked for the shooter, who remains on the run.

These illegal street racing takeovers have become common in South Florida. There are dedicated units working to arrest the organizers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.