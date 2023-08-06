Violent street takeover ends with three people shot and injured

Three bystanders are in the hospital after an altercation between the participants escalated to a shooting at a street takeover in Golden Glades on Sunday morning.

According to a release by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the shooting occurred at the intersection of NW 146 street and NW 7th Avenue where a group of people had gathered for a street takeover.

Police say that during the takeover, there was an altercation between the participants which led to one of the suspects to produce a firearm and open fire, injuring the three bystanders.

The release also states that an unnamed adult male and an unnamed female were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, while the third victim was taken to Hialeah Hospital by a friend but was later transported to Ryder Trauma in an unknown condition.

The suspects are still at large, and the authorities are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.