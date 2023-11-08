Heartbroken family searches for answers while teen fights for her life after violent Kendall crash

A family is searching for answers after a 14-year-old girl is in critical condition following a car crash that killed another teen in Kendall.

Jazmin Keltz was the passenger of a speeding Audi that Miami-Dade Police tried to stop early Wednesday morning. The driver, a 15-year-old boy, died after he lost control and crashed into a concrete pillar.

"We're not sure how this is all going to end right now,” said Michael Feiler, an attorney representing the Keltz family.

Keltz is now in critical condition and surrounded by family and friends, he said.

The 14-year-old is one of four children, who are all involved in sports. Feiler said he's known Keltz for years and they've even talked about her becoming a lawyer one day.

"A beautiful young lady, very lively, very intelligent, always asks questions, always wanting to know things,” Feiler said. "She was kind of in the prime of her life and just sort of finding out where she wanted to go and what she wanted to do.”

Feiler is helping the family navigate through a difficult time but he says they want answers and closure.

"They want to know what happened and why it happened and how it happened,” Keltz said. "We all want to watch our children grow up and want the best for them, and in my personal experience, there's no greater tragedy than the possibility of losing a child."

There is a GoFundMe to help the Keltz family.

Officials have not identified the 15-year-old, who died at the scene. Footage from the scene showed the badly damaged car on its side under the overpass, with car parts scattered across the roadway. What appeared to be the car's engine was also in the middle of the road several feet away from the car.

The crash is still under investigation. Miami-Dade Police said detectives are looking into whether the 15-year-old had a driver's permit. He said it appears the car involved belongs to the 15-year-old's mother but she apparently didn't know he had taken it.