Heavy Rain, Flooding in South Florida; Tropical Storm Warning Remains in Effect

South Florida remains under a Tropical Storm Warning on Saturday while some areas are already dealing with massive rainfall and flooding associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The still undefined system was located 175 miles southwest of Fort Myers and was moving northeast at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, as of the latest advisory.

While the winds are at a tropical storm level, the National Hurricane Center has yet to classify it at that level due to an undefined center.

The system should move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, and then over the southwestern Atlantic north of the northwestern Bahamas late Saturday through Sunday, according to the NHC.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it would be named Alex. 

As of 3 a.m. Saturday, parts of South Florida were already reported five inches of rainfall according to Weather Underground. This is in addition to the three to four inches that fell over parts of the area on Friday.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Wednesday with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.

