Here's when Miami-Dade and Broward elections departments will post first results

For those looking for an early glimpse of how South Florida is voting, here's when Miami-Dade and Broward will start sharing election results.

Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade‘s elections department will post its first results at 7:15 p.m. EST— 45 minutes before the Florida Secretary of State starts releasing statewide data on its website. (The state waits until polls close at 7 p.m. Central time in the Panhandle.)

Miami-Dade County will first post totals from early in-person votes and mail-in ballots received before today — which combined comprise 880,630 votes. That will be a very revealing batch — 57 percent of all active eligible voters in a county where turnout in a presidential race peaked at 75 percent in 2020.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Thirty minutes after that first posting of results, the first precinct reports will be added to the totals, and then the plan is to update day-of votes every 30 minutes after that, with the final batch being mail-in ballots that were delivered today before 7 p.m.

Broward

In Broward County, initial results will go up shortly after 7 p.m. and will be updated through the night.

According to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website, roughly 431,534 ballots were cast during the early voting period along with 263,401 vote by mail ballots. These results will be the ones first available shortly after 7 p.m. EST at browardvotes.gov.

This accounts for roughly 60 percent of the voting results, according to Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

Then throughout the night, ballots from precincts will start rolling and those results will be posted online. Roughly 28,825 voters there have cast their ballots as of 12:30 p.m. on Election Day, which accounts for just 3.9% of the votes cast in the county so far.

“But I would just warn people that what you might see for Broward County doesn't necessarily represent the State of Florida, doesn't represent the country. It's just what we have here in Broward County,” Scott said.

Scott says Election Day turnout has started out slow, but he hopes it picks up.

“I definitely would urge you to go ahead and get out there quick because I have a feeling the lines are going to get really long later in the day because we're expecting to see a lot more people show up today,” Scott said.

Florida polls close at 7 p.m. local time, but since Florida has two time zones, preliminary statewide election night results will not be released until 8 p.m. EST. You can also find those results on the state’s election website at https://floridaelectionwatch.gov/.