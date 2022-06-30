Miami-Dade County

Hialeah Police Officer Shoots Suspect in NW Miami-Dade

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue

A suspect was airlifted to the hospital after they were shot by a Hialeah Police officer in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Hialeah Police officials confirmed that the shooting involved one of their officers.

Footage showed the suspect being taken on a stretcher from the back of an ambulance and put on a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter.

The suspect was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their condition was unknown.

Footage also showed officers in the neighborhood closing off an area with crime scene tape. An SUV with its doors open was inside the tape.

Officials said two other suspects who fled on foot were detained.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting under the department's policy.

