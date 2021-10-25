High Humidity, Showers and Storms Kick Off Work Week

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast Monday before a shift to warmer and brighter weather takes shape as soon as Tuesday.

The day kicks off with high humidity, but showers and storms are forecast to follow. These afternoon storms could contain some gusty winds and produce localized flooding.

Highs will work into the mid-upper-80s with feels like temperatures well into the mid-90s. We should see a noticeable drop in rain chances Tuesday, but it'll still be humid.

Look for highs close to 90 degrees and feel like temperatures approaching 100.

We are tracking two different fronts and the first arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This front will only drop temperatures by a couple of degrees but you'll notice the humidity drop.

Another system spreads rain our way again by Thursday. The cold front from that system will swing through Friday and bring a fantastic weekend to South Florida.

Halloween weekend will feature morning 60s, afternoon low-80s and a fresh batch of low humidity.

A window of quieter weather settles in Tuesday and Wednesday as highs return to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies coupled with slightly lower humidity.

The next cold front will head for South Florida late Thursday into Friday morning.

This will kick off a round of showers, breezy conditions and pleasant change as soon as Friday evening.

By next weekend, lows in the upper 60s look to settle in for Saturday and Sunday morning.

The front would be the strongest of the season so far bringing the coolest morning lows since last Spring.