How South Florida is preparing for and celebrating Labor Day weekend

There's no shortage of events to keep busy in South Florida this Labor Day weekend.

"We came last year for a week, enjoyed it so much we’re back here for another week, it’s been amazing," said Kim Smith.

The Smiths flew in from Ontario, Canada to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and Jimmy Buffett Day.

"Pretty excited about it, I mean they’ve got some live concerts and entertainment that’s going to be down here, so I’m a big Jimmy Buffet fan it’s great to kind of celebrate Jimmy Buffet Day," said Chris Smith.

At Margaritaville in Hollywood Beach, the resort has events planned all weekend, from tribute bands to costume contests.

In Gainesville, college football officially kicks off with the University of Miami taking on the University of Florida. Many UM fans expected to hit the roads to cheer on the Canes.

And on Sunday, the Orange Blossom Classic will take over the Hard Rock Stadium with North Carolina Central University vs Alabama State University.

Miami-Dade Police said there will be DUI checkpoints around the county. Police urged to not drink and drive, and to designate a sober driver or use a ride share. If you plan to fly, use a registered ride-share app.

“If someone's offering you a ride, you shouldn't be taking it, it's a lot easier for if a crime occurs for our officers and detectives to follow a person that's already registered on one of these ride-share applications than just a random stranger that picked you up at the airport,” said MDPD Detective Argemis Colome.

Colome said to take extra precautions if you plan to celebrate on the water.

“I know we have one of the biggest boating industries in the nation and we've already been told about some inclement weather for this weekend," he said. "So if your captain's out there and you’re boaters out there, please keep an eye on the weather, make sure that you have all your proper equipment all your life vests, make sure everything's working, and especially radios because that's a way that if something does happen, you can call for help."

Colome said marine patrol units will be working extended shifts. If you see something, say something.