‘I just felt violated': Woman of stolen SUV that crashed into county bus says thieves took everything

A woman who says someone stole her SUV last week and crashed into a Miami-Dade Transit bus trying to get away from police, says the thieves took everything.

Four people were arrested, including a juvenile male.

“To have someone take everything you have, there's no words to describe it,” Tamara Pierre said. “Financially it's not a good situation for me because I have to start again.”

Pierre says when she looked out her bedroom window Saturday morning, she noticed something was missing.

“The vehicle was not there from where I left it the night before,” Pierre said.

Pierre says her wallet, military ID, children's clothes, Christmas gifts were all inside her Honda. She called 911.

“I just felt violated, naked because someone now has all my information,” Pierre said.

Pierre says shortly after, she got alerts on her phone that someone was using her bank and credit cards.

Then Monday night, Miami Police say they spotted Pierre's SUV and tried to pull the driver over. Investigators say the driver didn't stop and crashed into a bus at Northwest 21st Avenue and 71st Street.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jesse Wright, 26-year-old Terrick Huttoe, 19-year-old Dilmer Najar and a juvenile male, who they say were inside the Honda. Officers also found four rifles. An arrest affidavit says Najar was the driver.

“I get to the pound and I take a step back because I was shocked the car was demolished, it was unrecognizable,” Pierre said.

Pierre says she hasn't gotten any of her things back and financially she took a hit. But even though she lost everything, Pierre is counting her blessings.

“I'm thankful I was nowhere near the vehicle because I felt like my life could be in jeopardy and I wouldn't be alive today,” Pierre said.