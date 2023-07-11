‘I just want to heal': Still no answers 3 years after man shot, killed in Sunrise

Nearly three years after being gunned down in the passenger seat of a car, the reward to find a 20-year-old’s killer is being increased by thousands of dollars.

The mother of 20-year-old Tarrance Geter says her heart feels more broken than ever and is hoping the additional reward amount will get someone to speak up.

“My pain is so painful. Y’all just don’t know," Chiquita Moore said. "My son was taken away from me at a short time.”

Geter was shot and killed Oct. 23, 2023 in Sunrise while on his way home from work during a road rage incident, just hours before his 21st birthday.

“I just want to heal and it’s so hard for me to heal because I have no justice for my son," Moore said. "I want to be normal again. I want to interact with people. I can’t because I’m so hurt.”

Sunrise police announced Tuesday an increased reward for someone with vital information to help solve this case — now $9,500.

All police have is dark surveillance video showing the suspect’s vehicle at around 1:47 a.m. on the day of the fatal shooting at 10300 NW 44th Street.

Sunrise Police Police in Sunrise are looking for the suspect who killed Tarrance Geter in a road rage shooting Oct. 23, 2020.

"It could have been a mistake, and you out there fumbling with your life saying, should I turn myself in? Should I say something?" Moore said. "Yes, you should say something. It will ease you and it will ease the family members as well.”

Moore is frustrated with the investigation and wants more attention on the case, now pleading anyone with information – or even the shooter – to just do the right thing.

“I just want answers. That person to come forward. Say something. I forgave them," she said. "I just want justice”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.