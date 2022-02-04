‘I Was in Shock': Woman Attacked by Group Outside Off the Wall in Davie Speaks Out

A woman is speaking out after she was attacked and robbed by a group of people outside of a business in Davie.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance, happened back on Jan. 22 outside Off The Wall on W. State Road 84.

Police say the four people responsible are still unidentified and they need the public’s help.

“I definitely didn’t think they would attack me because I told him to leave me alone," said Danielle, who didn't say her last name for safety concerns.

RAW: Video shows a woman being attacked outside Off The Wall in Davie.

Danielle was waiting outside for her son when a group of men started engaging her. She told them she was not interested.

After that, Danielle told NBC 6 she felt threatened and decided to call 911. She also, started recording the group.

"I don’t know exactly what was said for me to feel in danger and call 911, but at some point, I did," she said.

After that, a woman captured on video swats Danielle's phone out of her hand and hits her. Then a man kicks her bag on the ground. Next, a man charged at her, tackling her to the ground.

“I thought that they were going to kill me, to be honest with you. Start kicking me? I don’t know? I was in shock," she said.

A random bystander stepped in during that moment, armed, according to Danielle. That video was not released to NBC 6. After that, the four ran off.

Anyone with more information call Davie Police at (954) 693-8200.