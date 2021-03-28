ICYMI: 1st Convention Since COVID Shutdown Marks New Beginning, Mother Finds Stranger Lurking Outside Home In Hollywood

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

1st Convention Since COVID Shutdown Marks New Beginning for South Florida Tourism Industry

The first convention at the Miami Beach Convention Center since the COVID-19 shutdown marked a milestone in South Florida's economic comeback.

The convention center Tuesday was loaded with jewelry worth millions for the Jewelers International Showcase. The participants at the show are part of the influx of visitors helping tourism workers get their jobs back.

Ivanna Gonzalez is once again running the front desk at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on Miami Beach.

A bill moving through the Florida House and Senate could allow guns at churches with schools, and it's getting mixed reaction from local religious leaders. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Bills Would Allow Concealed-Carry Guns on Parochial School Grounds

Should anyone who has a concealed firearm carry license be allowed to bring a gun onto the campus of a parochial school?

Two bills being considered now in Tallahassee say yes to that question. Right now, bringing a gun onto the campus of a religious school is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Senate Bill 498 and House Bill 259 would let anybody with a concealed carry permit to bring their guns onto campuses of religious schools. The bill’s sponsors see it as another layer of security enhancement.

A woman was found and rescued from a storm drain in Delray Beach. Investigators are figuring out how she got there in the first place. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Crews Rescue Naked Woman Stuck for ‘Significant Time' in Storm Drain

Crews in one Palm Beach County city were able to rescue a naked woman from a storm drain after what she said was a “significant time” trapped inside.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident occurred Tuesday in Delray Beach, when a passerby heard the woman, later identified as 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy, inside the drain and called 911.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene along Southwest 11th Avenue just south of Atlantic Avenue. Spokesperson Dani Moschella told the station that crew members used a ladder and harness to get the woman out of the eight foot deep drain.

A survivor is pushing for the passage of Gail's Law, which would create and maintain a Florida database to track rape kits. NBC 6's Stephanie Bertini reports

‘Gail's Law' Would Create Database to Track Rape Kits

Gail Gardner was raped in 1988 by a stranger inside her own home. She reported the crime.

She went to the hospital and a rape examination was conducted.

Then she waited.

Her rape kit sat untested for three decades.

A woman was shaken after a man was caught on camera peeping into her home in Hollywood. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

Mother Finds Stranger Lurking Outside Home, Peeking in Windows Night After Night

A frightening find for any mother: a stranger creeping around in the dark, peering in multiple windows of her home. That’s what Janel Drayton says she found on her security cameras over the weekend.

“I just couldn’t believe that somebody was doing this, looking in my window,” said Drayton, a mother of three.

Drayton says according to her security cameras, the man came by Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. At one point, he grabbed a paver from the side of the house and stood on it to get a better view. Drayton said he was touching himself.