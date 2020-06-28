ICYMI: Broward Parent Group Wants Full Time School, Man in Video With Fort Lauderdale Officer Speaks Out

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Parent Group Wants Broward Students in Class Full Time Next School Year

A group of parents in Broward County want something that some might see as a wild idea in the coroanvirus pandemic: a return to full time school, five days a week inside buildings across the county.

The group, Broward Parents for the Return to School, has created a Facebook page with over 3,000 members and has plans for a demonstration next Tuesday at a workshop for the Broward School Board.

“This illness isn’t going anywhere,” Jennifer Herman, a Hollywood resident with three daughters in the school system, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “My kids want to go back to school. They need to go back to school.”

‘He Beat Me': Man in Video With Fort Lauderdale Officer Accused of Shoving Protester Speaks

A South Florida man who says he was roughed up by a Fort Lauderdale police officer accused of shoving a protester last month is speaking out about what happened to him.

Officer Steven Pohorence was placed on administrative leave for pushing a woman at a recent protest.

On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale Police released multiple videos of previous uses of force involving Pohorence, including an encounter with Gerald Rice Jr. in September.

Nursing Home Groups Worry Closures Could Come

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a $93 billion budget in his hands and what he does next could determine the fate of some nursing homes in the state, according to industry groups.

The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA), which represents most of the nursing homes in the state, says facilities could close if the governor vetoes an increase in Medicaid payment rates, which was approved by state legislators.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that it would lead to closure of facilities,” said Jeffrey Freimark, the CEO of Miami Jewish Health, the largest nursing home in the state. “In the past four or five years across the country and in Florida as well, we’ve seen the closure of a number of nursing homes because they just cannot make the economics work.”

Woman Delivers Baby in Margate Birthing Center Parking Lot

The doorbell camera of a Margate birthing center caught one mother delivering her baby outside in the parking lot.

Susan Anderson told NBC 6 she was adamant about having a water birth, but her baby had other plans.

"I felt her coming in the car, I think my husband called ahead," Anderson said. "I honestly don’t remember that I yelled in the car that I need to push."

Has Your Small Business Been Impacted by COVID-19? We Want To Hear Your Stories

COVID-19 has impacted small businesses in many ways. Some have shuttered their doors completely. Others have changed their workflows to accommodate for changes brought about by coronavirus. And others simply don’t have the funds available to keep their businesses afloat after shutting down for several weeks and months.

The City of Fort Lauderdale cracked down on about a dozen restaurants and bars on Las Olas Boulevard Friday evening with a surprise compliance check to ensure businesses were following COVID guidelines.