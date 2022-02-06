ICYMI: Broward School Board Settles on Two Superintendent Candidates, How to Celebrate Valentine's Day in South Florida

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Now There Are Two: the Broward School Board Settles on Two Superintendent Candidates

The Broward County School Board has settled on two candidates for its permanent superintendent job, one a familiar face and one an outsider, after the board publicly interviewed three finalists.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is the known commodity, having served in that position since August.

“Not only are we continuing things, but we’re insuring that our parents and students are aware those resources are available to them,” Cartwright said during her interview to a question about mental health services being ramped up.

So the board will choose between her and Michael Gaal, a former Air Force flight instructor who has been an administrator in three urban school districts: Oakland, Detroit, and Washington, D.C.

In his first sit-down interview since being released, Enrique Tarrio spoke exclusively to NBC 6 Investigator Heather Walker, saying he regrets the actions that landed him in jail and the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

Proud Boys Chairman Regrets Actions at Nation's Capital

The mouthpiece of a South Florida-based right-wing extremist group that calls themselves the Proud Boys is out of jail and back in South Florida in his hometown.

Tarrio said if he wasn't arrested, he would have been at the capital that day and that he would have stopped the Proud Boys from participating in any violence.

Tarrio said if he wasn’t arrested, he would have been at the capital that day and that he would have stopped the Proud Boys from participating in any violence.

One week out of a DC jail and fresh from seeing his probation officer, NBC 6 met up with Tarrio at his warehouse in southwest Miami-Dade, where he makes t-shirts, hats and everything else sold on his website.

A brother and father of two victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside are honoring their loved ones in a special way. NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo reports

Dad and Son Running in Miami Marathon to Honor Surfside Condo Collapse Victims

A brother and father of two victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside are honoring their loved ones in a special way.

Martin Langesfeld and Pablo Langesfeld will both be running in the Miami Marathon in memory of sister and daughter Nicole Langesfeld, her husband Luis Sadovnic, and all the others who died tragically in the June 24 Champlain Towers South collapse.

"To even think about doing this one alone is so painful because for the first time in my life I'll be doing the full 26 miles," Martin Langesfeld said.

The father and son said that by participating once again in the marathon, it's a way for them to cope with unbearable pain.

Speed-Dating, Candle Making & Romantic Dinners: Ways to Celebrate Valentine's Day in South Florida

With Valentine's Day around the corner, humidity isn't the only thing in the air.

Whether you're spending V-day with your partner or enjoying the single life with friends, South Florida is scattered with events throughout the month of love.

Here are some of the best ways to spend your Valentine's Day.

11-Foot Great White Shark Pings Off the Coast of Florida

They’re out there.

In the deep blue waters, miles off the beach, there is a watery highway. It’s like the Atlantic Ocean’s version of Interstate 95 with lanes heading north and south.

But instead of cars and trucks, fish and turtles of all shapes and species and sizes use the warm currents of the Gulf Stream and its eddies as a way to commute more than a thousand miles each season.

One of those annual commuters is the fearsome, mysterious great white shark.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be here before we know it. Here's everything to know about the Olympic events, COVID-19 protocols, an overlap with the Super Bowl and more.

Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Sunday, When and How

It's Day 2 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skating, skiing and curling.

The full schedule for Sunday, Feb. 6 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):

8:10 a.m: Hockey (U.S. women vs Switzerland )

10 a.m.: Men's singles luge finals

8:05 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling (U.S. vs Great Britain)

8:15 p.m.: Figure skating

9:15 p.m.: Alpine skiing (Women's giant slalom)

11 p.m.: Men's slopestyle final

All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required).