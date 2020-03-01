ICYMI: Changes Coming To Palmetto Expressway, ‘Marijuana Doctor’ Certifies Most in Miami-Dade County

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

State Lawmakers Announce Palmetto Expressway Changes, Hold Local Leaders Accountable

State Representatives Bryan Avila and Senator Manny Diaz Jr. formally announced changes that would be coming to the Palmetto. According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the plan is to add an additional lane in the southbound direction, and making the express lanes in the northbound direction a single lane. In addition to the lane changes, FDOT says it's working to make the express lane free to enter.

Nearly a quarter of a million people take the Palmetto Expressway every day. It's one of the few expressways in Miami that does not toll drivers for taking it. That was until mid-2019, when construction began on express lanes for a portion of the major highway.

‘Marijuana Doctor’ Certifies Most in Miami-Dade County

When it comes to certifying patients for medical marijuana, nobody in Miami-Dade County does it as much as Dr. Jay Ellenby. In a year period ending in September 2019, he has the highest number of certifications in the county with 3,751. That’s 75 percent more than the next-busiest doctor in the county.

When it comes to certifying patients for medical marijuana, nobody in Miami-Dade County does it as much as Dr. Jay Ellenby.

The Devastating Wildlife Loss of Australia’s Wildfires

In the midst of the unprecedented wildfire devastation in Australia, an unfathomable wildlife catastrophe occurred. The fires overtook 27 million acres of landscape and with it the animals that live there. Scientists estimate more than a billion individual animals have been lost on the Australian continent during the 2019-2020 bushfire season.

To Combat Bad Tippers, More Restaurants Adding Service Charge

Many restaurants are now adding a service charge to a patron's bill saying some people don’t tip, but just how much of that money goes back to the servers? “If you see the service charge and the sales tax after the service charge, that money is going to the employer,” said Attorney Ruben Saenz. Turns out, who ends up actually keeping that money is largely up to restaurants. NBC 6 spoke to staff at two spots in the touristy area of Calle Ocho to see why they'd added service charges, and exactly who was benefiting from it.

To combat bad tipping, more restaurants have been adding service charges to checks. Consumer Investigator Myriam Masihy looks into where that money goes.

FIU Restricts Travel to, Cancels Classes in Nations Dealing with Coronavirus Crisis

As concern continues to grow over the potential spread of the deadly Coronavirus across the world, Florida International University is restricting access for students and faculty while cancelling study abroad programs to nations dealing with the medical crisis. The school announced that all travel on behalf of the school to the countries of Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea has been restricted while classes for the spring semester to the countries have been cancelled.

Florida International University is restricting access for students and faculty while cancelling study abroad programs to nations dealing with coronavirus. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.