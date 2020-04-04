ICYMI: Difficulties With Filing Unemployment Claims, How to Keep Your Car Safe From Coronavirus

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Model Predicts Virus Impact Peaks In Florida In One Month

The go-to guru for projecting COVID-19's impact has been the staff of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Its death projections for the United States have so far been spot on.

The model predicts demands for hospital resources may peak in the United States around April 15, but for Florida the apex may hit around May 3.

Determining the Effective Date of Unemployment Claims

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s website and phone lines have been flooded with hundreds of thousands of calls and tens of thousands of claims in recent weeks, after businesses throughout the state were forced to modify hours or temporarily close because of the coronavirus crisis.

Many of the people who suddenly found themselves unemployed reported having difficulty filing a claim because of glitches with the website and unanswered phone lines.

How to Properly Protect Yourself From Coronavirus While in Your Car

Washing your hands and sanitizing surfaces are important in the fight against the coronavirus, but one area you might have overlooked?

Your car – and disinfecting your ride goes far beyond the steering wheel.

NBC 6's Alina Machado shows us what Consumer Reports is the best way to stay safe.

Helping Seniors Feel Less Isolated During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the threat of the Coronavirus looms, there is another health threat especially for our older loves ones. The AARP says it is loneliness and you can make a difference.

People are working to stay safe, stay healthy, and stay connected. Now, more than ever, we should be checking in on some of the most vulnerable, older adults.

NBC 6's Sheli Muniz has more on how you can help some of the more vulnerable members of our communities.

Florida Democrats Blast Governor’s Handling of Virus Crisis

Florida's congressional Democrats on Tuesday blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis' refusal to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus outbreak, charging that his “lax” decision will result in thousands of unnecessary deaths, risks the health of doctors and nurses and threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Pressure is mounting against Gov. Ron DeSantis to implement a statewide safer-at-home order. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.