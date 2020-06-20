ICYMI: Local Officials Discuss Police Reform, Hospitals See Influx of Younger COVID-19 Patients

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Defunding the Police: What Would That Look Like?

For weeks, protesters around the country have voiced their issues with police brutality. Some have even gone as far as demanding to defund the police.

But what would that look like?⁠

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak and Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley share their thoughts on the controversial topic on NBC 6 Voices with Jawan Strader.

Hospitals Seeing Influx of Younger COVID-19 Patients

One week ago, Miami-Dade's largest hospital system saw its seven-day average COVID caseload settle into a 10-week low of 101 inpatients. Then it hit.

"Looks like the second round of COVID is upon us," said Martha Baker, president of the union that represents healthcare workers at Jackson.

A 50% increase in just one week.

"The scary thing is, we don’t know how far this is going to climb," said Baker. "This is just week one of the resurge. So we don't know what this will do."

While more things reopen and people head out, Florida hit another record number of confirmed COVID cases. As NBC 6 Investigator Tony Pipitone found, hospitals are also seeing more patients.

People Now Receiving Unemployment Benefits Have Message for Those Still Waiting

For Lisa McGoldrick, she feels like a weight has been lifted: “I’m just really thankful that I am able to move on from here until I go back to work."

She says her first unemployment benefits were finally deposited into her bank account this week.

“All the people are giving up hope, please don’t give up, and I feel like I have fought the fight, and I just hope it continues,” McGoldrick said.

Every day NBC 6 Responds hears from out-of-work people looking for help with their unemployment claims. Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones checked in with two people -- who say after we got involved -- saw progress on their claim.

Miami Seaquarium Reopening This Weekend

After 99 days of being shut, the Miami Seaquarium will welcome you back to the attraction this weekend. NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to the curator for the seaquarium, Chris Plante.

SHELI: The aquarium has been around for more than 60 years, how will it look different starting tomorrow?

PLANTE: We are so excited to have everyone back joining us again. We’re excited, the animals are excited. Things are going to be quite different here as we follow the new normal, so we are excited to have everyone back to enjoy and fun and safe day.

Helping Hands: The Demand for Formula and Baby Food in Pandemic

Four-month-old Kingreese is the youngest of nine siblings, and his mother Monique Huggens is struggling with keeping his tummy full. “The formula costs a lot of money," said Huggens.

Like every parent, she wants her children to have everything they need, and her current situation is stressful. She was doing hair before the pandemic, but with an infant and other young children she doesn’t want to take the risk.

“With me having multiple kids, you know if one of them gets sick then everybody gets sick because all of us are in the same household," she says. She is the only parent in the house.

The pandemic has brought on a growing need for baby formula and baby food. NBC 6's Stephanie Bertini reports.